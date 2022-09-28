Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 551 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,738,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,081,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,408,000 after buying an additional 194,813 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 368,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,996,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 39,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 24,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMC opened at $62.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.34. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ING Group started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

