Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $406,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the period.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FYLD stock opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94.

