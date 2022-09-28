Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 364.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46.

