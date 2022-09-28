Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY stock opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $89.29 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.16 and a 200 day moving average of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.91%.

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

