Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 146 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,412,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 2.5 %

WST stock opened at $246.39 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.71 and a 1-year high of $475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.77.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

