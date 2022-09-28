Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,103 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA FENY opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25.

