Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,090,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,332,000 after purchasing an additional 298,541 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 550,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after buying an additional 65,065 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 536,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,934,000 after buying an additional 59,179 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,600,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1,899.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 294,394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HNDL opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

