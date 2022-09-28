Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after acquiring an additional 156,432 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 739,507 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.82 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.89.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

