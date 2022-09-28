Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,355 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $291,233,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,547 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 416.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.11. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

