Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUFR. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 616,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 286,754 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 253,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 190,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares during the period.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BUFR opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45.

