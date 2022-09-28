Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $188.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.57 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.