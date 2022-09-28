Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,061 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Regions Financial to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

NYSE RF opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

