Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VFC opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $78.91.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.44.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

