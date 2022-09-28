Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,956 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 382,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 256.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 70,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 50,915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDP stock opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $66.22 and a 1 year high of $101.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average is $74.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

