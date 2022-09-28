Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after buying an additional 1,613,490 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,413,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,471,000 after buying an additional 1,541,259 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,196,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $30,827,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,270,000 after purchasing an additional 604,077 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.66. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

