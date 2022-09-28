Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 98.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 21,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF stock opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.42. JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

