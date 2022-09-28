Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 609.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 61,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 498,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after buying an additional 16,398 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of FDL opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.