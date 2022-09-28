Western Wealth Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $963,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 24,672 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 305.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter.

VTV opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.68 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

