Western Wealth Management LLC Has $853,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.71.

Insider Activity

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 4.0 %

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.53 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.89.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.02%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

