Western Wealth Management LLC Has $897,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

3M Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $112.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 12-month low of $111.42 and a 12-month high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.