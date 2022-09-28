Western Wealth Management LLC Has $992,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,043 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.15. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

