Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 147.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 127.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 31.7% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 252,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after buying an additional 20,517 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 41.3% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 292,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after buying an additional 85,459 shares during the period.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Performance

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.13. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

