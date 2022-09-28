Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21.

