Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,539,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $862,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF stock opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $73.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.46.

