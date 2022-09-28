Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,427 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,080,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average is $76.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

