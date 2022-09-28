Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,350 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter worth approximately $14,825,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 198,148 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,763,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,038,000 after acquiring an additional 89,715 shares during the period. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Trading Down 2.4 %

Gladstone Land stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $602.10 million, a P/E ratio of -62.85, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

About Gladstone Land

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.0456 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -196.42%.

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.