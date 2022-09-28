Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,734 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,634,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,364 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12,242.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,849,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,961 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE KEY opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price objective on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.37.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.