Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 520 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,508,000 after buying an additional 154,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after buying an additional 284,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,671,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,647,000 after buying an additional 31,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $148.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $164.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.53 and its 200 day moving average is $140.35.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

