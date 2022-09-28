Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,166 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 209,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 29,857 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Global X US Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:PFFD opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77.

