Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,280 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 23,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 31,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,279,020. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.