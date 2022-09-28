Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $246,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 23,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.0% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $268.69 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $275.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.87 and a 200 day moving average of $298.40.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.