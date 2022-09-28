Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $75.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.29. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $74.44 and a 12-month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

