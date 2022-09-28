Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,963,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,567,000 after purchasing an additional 795,673 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 714,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,000,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 302.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,964,000 after acquiring an additional 237,225 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after acquiring an additional 62,453 shares during the period.

ITA opened at $92.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.27 and a 200 day moving average of $103.03. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

