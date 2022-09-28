Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,677 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $77.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.15. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $81.24.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,405 shares of company stock worth $8,644,797 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

