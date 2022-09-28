Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,151 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS VLUE opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.85 and its 200-day moving average is $97.10. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

Featured Articles

