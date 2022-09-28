Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,522 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $224.36 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

