Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 88.2% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.61.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $197.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $291.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

