Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,456 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,456 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,908,000 after acquiring an additional 514,079 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3,628.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 440,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 428,234 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 924.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 315,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after acquiring an additional 284,444 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,486,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,587,000 after acquiring an additional 265,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6,082.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 241,047 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.