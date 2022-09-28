Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,901 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,901 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $89.34 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.64.

