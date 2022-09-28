Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,038 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna cut shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.22.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $197.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.34. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.93 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.