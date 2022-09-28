Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stake Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,797 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,592,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,811,000 after purchasing an additional 783,194 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,057,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,603,000 after purchasing an additional 619,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,469,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,475,000 after purchasing an additional 303,774 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,355,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,379,000 after buying an additional 49,793 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPM. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

