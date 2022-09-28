Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 645.5% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.74. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

