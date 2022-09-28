Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Sells 324 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.3% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 732,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $246,186,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 108,962 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 197,284 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,350,000 after purchasing an additional 68,972 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Finally, Saban Cheryl raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 274 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $236.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $234.50 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.47 and its 200 day moving average is $271.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

