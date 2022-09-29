10,225 Shares in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGGO. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

