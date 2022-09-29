1,097 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $47.34.
