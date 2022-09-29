111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,800 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the August 31st total of 918,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
111 Trading Down 0.7 %
YI stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. 111 has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $231.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 1,101.99% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $453.43 million for the quarter.
111 Company Profile
111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.
