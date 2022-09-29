111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,800 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the August 31st total of 918,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

111 Trading Down 0.7 %

YI stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. 111 has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $231.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

Get 111 alerts:

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 1,101.99% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $453.43 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of 111

111 Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 111 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 111 by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 111 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 111 by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 111 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.