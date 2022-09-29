13,303 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,303 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $189.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

