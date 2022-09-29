256 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,412 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 73,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 291.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 38,719 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SIZE opened at $107.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.81 and its 200-day moving average is $119.43. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.40.

