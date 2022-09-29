292 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 292 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 244.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 40.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 42.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $2,116,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,378. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $134.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 1.84. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.07 and its 200 day moving average is $130.64.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. The firm had revenue of $191.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.75.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

