2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) Trading 2.5% Higher

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $28.11. 5,828 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01.

Institutional Trading of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF in the second quarter valued at $326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

